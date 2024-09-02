Welcome To The Insane Asylum - Part Two - The Head Covid Lunatic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we're delving deeper into the covid shit-data queen known as Sara Anne Willette. She monitors shit. No, really! She really keeps track of wastewater reports about a fake virus. She creates fear throughout Fakebook and beyond. It's a shitty job! Just like making videos about the retard.
Source
https://m.facebook.com/sara.anne.miller/
Music: Patsy Cline - Crazy, Male Tears - Hit Me
https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=aZIg-0YpupM
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report