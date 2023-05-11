The Hidden Motives Behind World Wars - A Historic Review with Professor Richard Drake | www.kla.tv/26014

Prof. Richard Drake teaches history at the University of Montana and is enthusiastic about bringing history to life. In this interview he shares little known perspectives of famous US historians, such as Charles Austin Beard, on the two World Wars. Could it be that there were deeper reasons for the wars than we are being told. The immense human costs of these wars could have been spared if different voices had been heard. What can we learn from them? Watch this interview for a history lesson of its finest.



https://richardrdrake.com/