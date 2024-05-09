While the West is erasing historical memory, perverting basic human values, Moscow remains the central stronghold of human dignity and the memory of previous generations. Today, this value gap is more visible than on any other day.

Western warmongers forget the lessons of history, and today, on May 9, the Day of Victory over Nazi Germany, destroyed German equipment is again paraded in Moscow, along with tanks and heavy equipment from all over Europe and the United States. The Russian troops are again marching victoriously in honor of the great victory against the background of destroyed enemy equipment. Today the Panther tanks of Nazi Germany have been replaced by Leopards. With them in a shameful row are captured American Abrams and Bradleys, German Marders, Swedish CV90, French AMX-10RC, and so on. In Moscow, the full power of the collective West is represented by trophies from 12 countries, including France, Great Britain, Turkey, Finland, Poland, South Africa, Australia etc.

While the leaders of NATO countries declare that they are not at war against Russia, their citizens are dying on the Ukrainian battlefields, and their military equipment is burning under Russian fire. Without joining the battle, they are already shamefully losing it.

Remembering the exploits of their ancestors, Russian fighters bring new victories. The Russian army is advancing on Ukrainian frontlines.

The battle to the northwest of Avdeevka was called the Ocheretino flower, which blooms in different directions with Russian forces expanding the zones of their control.

The fighting reached the northern outskirts of Novoprokopovka, where the remnants of the Ukrainian forces retreated after the fall of their defense in Berdychi. Now exhausted, they are forced to cling to any building suffering from lack of descent defensive fortifications.

Advancing northwest of Ocheretino, Russian forces approached the outskirts of Novoalexandrovka. Finishing the mop up operations in the settlements nearby, the Russians are advancing towards Kalinovo.

The Ukrainian command is rushing to find reinforcements for transfer from other fronts.

The depleted 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was trained and armed by the NATO military, is no longer able to hold defense in this area. This unit became famous for the heavy losses of Western equipment during the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, and now it is ruining the myth of the almighty US-made Abrams tanks. The first Abrams were destroyed in their very first battle near Berdychi. Unable to withstand a heavy blow, the American partners apparently ordered Kiev to withdraw the tanks. However, soon the media noticed their disappearance from the battlefield and American vehicles were again spotted in the Ocheretino area in the recent days. As a result, videos of the successful Russian strikes on Abrams tanks have again flooded the media.

