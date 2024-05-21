BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚫🌾 Overcoming Inflammatory Foods: Gluten & Dairy 🥛
💥 What's the hardest part of the protocol? Saying goodbye to gluten and dairy 💬

 🤝 Join Nikki Burnett, Functional Nutritionist & CEO of Taste Life Nutrition, as she sheds light on inflammatory foods and their impact on your autoimmune system. 🌿💡

🎙️ https://bit.ly/4cowugT

🛑 Discover why gluten and dairy might be hindering your health and learn how to reclaim your well-being by making informed dietary choices. 🥛🍞

 👩 She explains these foods hit morphine receptor sites, making us think we can't live without them. But they can cause major inflammation.

⚖️ For those with autoimmune conditions, it's clear-cut: no gluten or dairy if you want your body to heal. They're always inflammatory.👥

🌟 Ready to transform your health? Discover the difference ditching gluten and dairy can make 💪✨

🔊 Tune in now to learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬

holistic healthfunctional nutritionautoimmune health
