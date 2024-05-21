🚫🌾 Overcoming Inflammatory Foods: Gluten & Dairy 🥛

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 What's the hardest part of the protocol? Saying goodbye to gluten and dairy 💬
🤝 Join Nikki Burnett, Functional Nutritionist & CEO of Taste Life Nutrition, as she sheds light on inflammatory foods and their impact on your autoimmune system. 🌿💡
🛑 Discover why gluten and dairy might be hindering your health and learn how to reclaim your well-being by making informed dietary choices. 🥛🍞
👩 She explains these foods hit morphine receptor sites, making us think we can't live without them. But they can cause major inflammation.
⚖️ For those with autoimmune conditions, it's clear-cut: no gluten or dairy if you want your body to heal. They're always inflammatory.👥
🌟 Ready to transform your health? Discover the difference ditching gluten and dairy can make 💪✨
🔊 Tune in now to learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬