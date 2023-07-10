Global Depopulation

The Reason Global Elite Want Depopulation by 2025

By Christian Martinelli

Video by Eric Hoff - OurOneNation

Have you ever wondered why the Georgia Guide Stones suggested a global depopulation?

Do you wonder why the media is so tightly controlled by the criminal cabal (the globalist elite)?

In this video, Christian goes into the sea of information to search for answers, to find and bring his research for you to see as he discusses what it may mean for the inhabitants of the world in the near future and what we can do.

Paying special attention to the dates of operations that have already played out, and operations that are yet to be performed, Christian puts together a narrative that describes what he believes the scenario will look like based on the facts that are available. Patriots need to understand the information and make it a habit to prepare and communicate.

Visit

https://www.youtube.com/@OurOneNation

https://gettr.com/user/OurOneNation

https://rumble.com/c/onenationundergod