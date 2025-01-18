BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gladiator 2 Movie Review - Movie Soundtrack and Photo Gallery
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 3 months ago

"Gladiator 2" turns the epic saga of its forebear into an after-school special, showcasing all the clichés of sequel-making: poor continuity, lackluster performances, and a decline in storytelling. Paul Mescal’s portrayal of Lucius and Denzel Washington's Macrinus do not capture the essence needed for their roles, with the latter's casting feeling more like a diversity checklist than a plot enhancement. The film's CGI, particularly in battle scenes, resembles video game graphics, losing the original's visceral impact. With a runtime almost as long as the first but filled with less substance, "Gladiator 2" is a lesson in how not to continue a cinematic legacy, trading depth for superficial moral lessons.
To watch the original narrated movie review that this Movie Soundtrack and Photo Gallery complements, search the title "Gladiator 2 Movie Review - The After-School Special Sequel to the Original".
#Gladiator2 #MovieScore #moviesoundtrack #PhotoGallery #gladiatormusic

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy