The BRICS nations are continuing with their plans to ensure the United States dollar fails. As BRICS grows, and the U.S. empire wanes, the dollar’s relevance also falters.

If BRICS is successful, it will ensure an economic collapse in the West. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto foresees that BRICS expansion will unite major energy producers and consumers, offering a pathway toward reducing the dependence on the US dollar in global trade.

As reported by RT, in a recent interview with RIA Novosti, the senior diplomat highlighted the inclusion of Saudi Arabia and Iran in this group of emerging economic powers. Additionally, Venezuela aspires to join BRICS in the future. This expansion would encompass over 80% of the world’s crude reserves and production, as emphasized by Minister Pinto during the interview, which was published on Monday.

“With China and India included, BRICS will also be the biggest energy consumer. In other words, it will become an ideal alliance, ideal complementary,” he explained.

The U.S. is still attempting to expand its empire as it seeks to put a military base in contested territory in order to take over oil supplies.

