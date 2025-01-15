Global implications and hidden agendas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this interview, we uncover the shocking truth behind globalist agendas and the sinister motives of those in power. From California’s wildfires aligning eerily with high-speed rail plans to Hawaii’s Lahaina tragedy, the dots connect to a disturbing pattern of control and destruction. Are we living under a suicide cult masquerading as leadership?
Uncover the hidden truths and join the conversation. The future of humanity depends on it.
#GlobalAgenda #HiddenTruths #WakeUpCall #DaneWigington #MikeAdams #ConsciousnessRevolution #ClimateEngineering #15MinuteCities #ExposeTheTruth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport