Taxpayers are funding limo & US Marshals around the clock security detail for Fraudci.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After months of rumors, Primetime has cracked the case. We filed a FOIA and we can now reveal that taxpayers are funding Fauci’s security detail.
The U.S. Marshals are taking him around in limousines and giving him around-the-clock security.
@RandPaul says the government lied to him about it. He’s asking if Dr. Fauci still gets legal representation, because he might very well need it.
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1681109787214323712?s=20