Charlie Jordan - Kim Clement's Bass Player - America, God has not abandoned us!
23 views • 05/13/2023

Charlie Jordan, Prophetic bass player for Prophet Kim Clement's ministry shares with our Warriors, Prophetic Words the Lord has given him!!! Amazing! and We expound on Prophetic Words from the Lord through Prophet Kim Clement and how those prophecies are God's Word and therefore will not return void.

The anointing hit this interview as Charlie shares a Word from the Lord with our viewers/Warriors! From that point forward the Lord just continued to enlighten us to the glorious hand of our Heavenly Father and Lord and what He is about to do! This is a great time to be alive! Through this interview the Lord gives us even deeper insight and understanding!

America God is not finished with you!!!! The Eagle will Rise from the ashes; Stronger than ever before! In her mouth, the Word of the Lord! We must Put Him First! Wait just a little bit, the judgement on evil will pass! Remain in God's Presence! Trust Him! Pray prophetically! We WIN! And He Keeps His Own!

You can find Charlie at:
www.CharlieJordan.com
YOUTUBE: CharlieJordanBassTheLord
Kim Clement Channel
RUMBLE: BTL4Jesus
Facebook: Charlie Ray Jordan

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

trumpamericaprophecykim clementtrump2024warriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcecharlie jordan
