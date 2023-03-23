BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Manhattan DA Creates HUGE DISTRACTION With Possible Trump Arraignment, Meanwhile....
glock 1911
glock 1911
55 views • 03/23/2023

As always, there are all kinds of distractions coming from all kinds of angles.  The ability to avoid the distractions and focus on important matters is critical to overcoming the difficulties that lie ahead.  Ask God for wisdom and discernment, make good plans and always be working.  First aid, self protection, fitness and nutrition, food, water and the ability to be self sustaining are increasingly important matters.  Give thanks and repent every day.  Thank you for watching.  God bless you.  "The application of the justice system in the United States is so laughably corrupt and nakedly political that it would make the dictator of a banana republic blush. Federal agencies regularly collude with media giants and tech companies to interfere with American elections but refuse to provide the most basic level of safety and security to the citizens they theoretically serve."- auronmacintyre.substack.com

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
