AN IMPORTANT WORD FROM JESUS OUR RESURRECTED LORD TO HIS PEOPLE IN THESE LAST OF LAST DAYS

This prophetic word was spoken by Stanley Frodisham who was a personal friend of Smith Wigglesworth. It was given in Chicago in 1965 five years before he died. This word is coming to pass even now.

It is a pertinent word for this day in which we live. We pray all will heed it.

I CORINTHIANS 10:12

12 Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.

I CORINTHIANS 10:13

13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God [is] faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear [it].

I CORINTHIANS 10:14

14 Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.

I CORINTHIANS 10:15

15 ¶ I speak as to wise men; judge ye what I say.