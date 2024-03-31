AN IMPORTANT WORD FROM JESUS OUR RESURRECTED LORD TO HIS PEOPLE IN THESE LAST OF LAST DAYS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This prophetic word was spoken by Stanley Frodisham who was a personal friend of Smith Wigglesworth. It was given in Chicago in 1965 five years before he died. This word is coming to pass even now.
It is a pertinent word for this day in which we live. We pray all will heed it.
I CORINTHIANS 10:12
12 Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.
I CORINTHIANS 10:13
13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God [is] faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear [it].
I CORINTHIANS 10:14
14 Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.
I CORINTHIANS 10:15
15 ¶ I speak as to wise men; judge ye what I say.