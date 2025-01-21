BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Inauguration Winners 2025
Public Advocate of the US
Public Advocate of the US
7 months ago

We took to the streets to find some lucky MAGA Folks and give them the honorary Trump two genders button.


If you want a Public Advocate 2 Gender Official Inaugural Medal. Just comment below! For the Family, HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO President, Public Advocate of the U.S. DISCLAIMER: Public Advocate is a non-profit 501(c)(4) that fights for the Family and against the radical agenda of the Homosexual Lobby. As such, we do not endorse or oppose any candidate for office. Contributions or gifts to Public Advocate of the U.S. are not tax-deductible. Public Advocate receives no government funds. You may reach us at Public Advocate, P.O. Box 1360, Merrifield, VA 22116; (703) 845-1808; https://www.publicadvocateusa.org Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction. FAIR USE NOTICE. Public Advocate's videos might contain copyrighted material, the use of which may not always be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In such cases, the material is displayed for commentary and educational purposes. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Keywords
trumpcensorshipnewsjesuslawsuitchristianityprayerdcpolicemagaschools
