BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BASES2023 - Egypt Special - Sayed Noah - Pyramids and the Sun
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 09/22/2023

Sayed Noah – former chief inspector of Antiquities of Luxor

The Pyramids and The Sun.

The creation of the sun in three hills of Albyadyah

Sayed will talk about some ancient Egyptian inscriptions which indicate the creation of the sun  between  the sacred hills of Albayadyah, north east of Luxor and the peak of Qurna mountain ,north west of Luxor.


The sun disk shows many different movements with different direction. Which the Egyptians show in most of their statues, drawings and art. Some Egyptologists consider these to be errors or carelessness of the artists., but Sayed will explain, they are codes explaining a great secret in plain site


Sayed Noah – former chief inspector of Antiquities of Luxor.

Keywords
pyramidsegyptsunbases2023sayed-noah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy