BASES2023 - Egypt Special - Sayed Noah - Pyramids and the Sun

Sayed Noah – former chief inspector of Antiquities of Luxor



The Pyramids and The Sun.

The creation of the sun in three hills of Albyadyah

Sayed will talk about some ancient Egyptian inscriptions which indicate the creation of the sun between the sacred hills of Albayadyah, north east of Luxor and the peak of Qurna mountain ,north west of Luxor.





The sun disk shows many different movements with different direction. Which the Egyptians show in most of their statues, drawings and art. Some Egyptologists consider these to be errors or carelessness of the artists., but Sayed will explain, they are codes explaining a great secret in plain site





