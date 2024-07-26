REALITY HITS SOMALI PIRATES ☈ LIKE A THUNDERBOLT❗

Remember VfB indicating that he wasn't focusing on the TSE? Well, even with putting that out, Gregor1969 posted:





"This assassination is being played to Death. Enough already let's move on"





Every day, more information is coming forth, indicating a psyop of massive proportions...but the masses don't want to deal with it - seems to be related to this statement offered as this sentence was repeated:





"as that say, its much easier to fool a man than to help him understand he's been fooled"





VfB posits that this is an issue of PRIDE - the inability to admit that one was fooled into believing utter nonsense...and that this selfsame pride led to the downfall and utter subjugation of past civilizations





Now, having said that - it's entirely possible that VfB is the fool here; but despite all of the things that indicate that we ARE being watched and listened to daily, if these nitwits are doing everything they're doing...just to make a fool of VfB - well, that strains credulity





A much better answer is that VfB is over the target 🎯





VfB's gunna end this with something from his bible study group this morning 😇 blessings to all assembled





We're up to the challenge - we just have to encourage others to get our SIX instead of committing friendly fire





Otay 💥 now on to the yeeting!





The fight between Somali pirates and a Private security guard on board a cargo ship. When pirates were trying to board the ship, the security guards fired dozens of rounds at the pirate vessel which eventually retreated.





This Incident took place in the Indian ocean in 2012. It has come to prominence again following an attack on an oil tanker in March.





Somali Pirates Attack - Real Life Story

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9g1hgtPXBI&t=47s





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpNpDM-enLw