Shadi Mousa Reflects on the Canceled Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadi Mousa, a Palestinian from Marka, south of Jenin, was ultimately freed after an Israeli-side cancellation of a release deal. His journey reflects the hardships of prolonged uncertainty and the struggle for justice, marked by the emotional toll of separation from his loved ones.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 27/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video