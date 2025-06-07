Beyond the Hype: Real ID’s True Purpose Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They said it was for your safety. It’s not.
Real ID isn’t about safety—it’s about control. In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman exposes how the Real ID Act is a quiet tool of surveillance and restriction—hidden behind the language of “security.”
You’ll learn how this program goes far beyond the DMV—silently expanding the system’s reach into your daily life, travel, and health choices. More importantly, you’ll discover what you can do to protect your freedom.
Ready to push back? Join Dr. Kaufman for a FREE live Q&A on June 13th at 12pm EST:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/real-id?utm_source=website&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=real_id&utm_content=
In this clarifying 60-minute session, you’ll learn:
- What Real ID really is—and who’s enforcing it
- Why it’s not actually “mandatory” despite the fear-based messaging
- How to stay autonomous and protect your personal data
Alternative ways to travel without Real ID
Steps to reverse compliance if you’ve already received one
Even if you can’t attend live, register now to get access to the replay. Because freedom shouldn’t have a time limit.
What You’ll Learn in this episode:
- How Real ID quietly expands government data control
- The link between Real ID and your health choices
- Why it’s a major step in digital surveillance
- Practical strategies to live free—no matter what the system says
Watch this episode if you want to:
→ Understand the hidden agenda behind Real ID
→ Learn how to reclaim your freedom and data
→ Connect the dots between health freedom and broader liberty
→ Step outside the system’s trap—on your terms
Get the full show notes + transcript here:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/real-id-hidden-agenda
Show less