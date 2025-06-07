BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beyond the Hype: Real ID’s True Purpose Revealed
What is happening
What is happening
472 views • 3 months ago

They said it was for your safety. It’s not.


Real ID isn’t about safety—it’s about control. In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman exposes how the Real ID Act is a quiet tool of surveillance and restriction—hidden behind the language of “security.”


You’ll learn how this program goes far beyond the DMV—silently expanding the system’s reach into your daily life, travel, and health choices. More importantly, you’ll discover what you can do to protect your freedom.


Ready to push back? Join Dr. Kaufman for a FREE live Q&A on June 13th at 12pm EST:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/real-id?utm_source=website&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=real_id&utm_content=


In this clarifying 60-minute session, you’ll learn:


- What Real ID really is—and who’s enforcing it


- Why it’s not actually “mandatory” despite the fear-based messaging


- How to stay autonomous and protect your personal data


Alternative ways to travel without Real ID


Steps to reverse compliance if you’ve already received one


Even if you can’t attend live, register now to get access to the replay. Because freedom shouldn’t have a time limit.


What You’ll Learn in this episode:


- How Real ID quietly expands government data control


- The link between Real ID and your health choices


- Why it’s a major step in digital surveillance


- Practical strategies to live free—no matter what the system says


Watch this episode if you want to:

→ Understand the hidden agenda behind Real ID

→ Learn how to reclaim your freedom and data

→ Connect the dots between health freedom and broader liberty

→ Step outside the system’s trap—on your terms


Get the full show notes + transcript here:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/real-id-hidden-agenda


Keywords
health freedomprivacypodcastssurveillancereal idsurveillance statedigital idandrew kaufman mdpersonal freedomtrue health reportbeyond the hypetrue purpose revealed
