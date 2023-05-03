This Skin Issue Resulted From COVID

COVID-19 DID THIS?! 🫣

In this video, Dr. Michelle S. Min, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine, talks how people now wonder whether new diagnosis have any connection to COVID.

According to Dr. Min, one of the most common concerns to arise during the pandemic is whether a new diagnosis was triggered by either COVID or the COVID vaccine. 👀

She shares that this broad question is definitely difficult to answer, however, one COVID-associated condition is Covid Toes, which is characterized by PAINFUL bumps on the fingers or toes. 🦶

