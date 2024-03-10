BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trans Kids are Having a Great Evil Perpetrated on them; Fake Compassion + MONEY
22 views • 03/10/2024

All these people that state that they are "compassionate" as they destroy children, choosing to transition based on the love bombs and affirmations, that these troubled use are getting, our perpetrating, a great evil on our society, either being useful idiots, or doing it for the money. #transkids #money #transmedicine

social mediatransmegyn kellytransitioningluprontransitioning teenstransition youthstrans medicinetransgender teenspure pressurelove bombs
