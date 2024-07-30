© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My children, I know that you keep waiting and that the wait is long; but My little children, when the wait is over, then you will regret having complained against the time that seemed to you a long wait, for what is coming to all mankind is extremely strong
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/france-will-be-strongly-purified/