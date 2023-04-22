Wade Northansen Speaks 22 April 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wade Northausen of BillboardBattalion.com spoke to us before we commenced the weekly Saturday Melbourne Rally through the city. We were blessed to have Wade join us, a busy man these days, a farmer who works hard for Rural Victoria and food and water security. He had a lot to say so I made this a separate video to that of the rally itself.