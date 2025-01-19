LOS GAZANGELES GLOBALIST SMART METER ARSON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIENDISHLY CLEVER BUT COMPLETELY PREDICTABLE
50 pages of smart meter fails - https://smartmeterharm.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/fire-and-electrical-hazards-report.pdf
Summary of 50 page report (Article) - https://smombiegate.org/california-power-shut-offs-pose-fire-risk-due-to-smart-meters/
Summary of Evidence on Smart Meter Fires http://emfsafetynetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Summary-of-Evidence-on-Smart-Meter-Fires.pdf
Thermal Runaway - https://blog.ecoflow.com/us/understanding-thermal-runaway-in-lithium-ion-batteries/
Gizmodo Article (Battery Fail) https://gizmodo.com/tesla-batteries-burning-in-la-wildfire-present-an-irony-about-sustainability-2000551973
RF Safe (Great video attached) https://www.rfsafe.com/are-smart-meters-fueling-wildfires-a-look-at-dr-jack-kruses-claim/
Newsom and Green - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/gavin-newsom-admits-he-is-teaming-up-hawaiis/
Newsome's Guru Josh Green - A Clever Globo Plan to fuck the "normies".
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2024/12/24/maui-county-releases-long-term-plans-lahaina-including-rebuilding-front-street/
