Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 12, 2025 – It’s a GLOBAL 1776 revolutionary war against the corrupt, collapsing British Empire

- Murder of Jamie White and CIA Propaganda (0:00)

- Chase Geyser's Swatting Incident (2:13)

- Globalist War and UK Government Corruption (6:20)

- Chase Geyser's Testimony on Swatting (9:35)

- Elon Musk and the Enemies List (14:28)

- Preparation for Cyber Attacks and Power Grid Disruptions (16:51)

- Interview with Tina from the Satellite Phone Store (18:15)

- Practical Solutions for Survival and Preparedness (42:03)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:04:40)

- Book Review: Bad Pharma by Ben Goldacre (1:04:57)

- Special Report: Economic Activity and Government Waste (1:11:27)

- Interview with Steve Quayle: World War Three Threat (1:23:19)

- Special Report: Global Depopulation and Technocratic Elite (1:31:17)

- Special Report: Economic Implications of Robotic Automation (2:02:54)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/