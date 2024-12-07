BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF’s Klaus Schwab: Public-private cooperation can unlock potential of technology to improve lives
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
105 views • 6 months ago

"Now more than ever, with technology holding so much potential to change our lives for the better, we need to come together to unlock it,” Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said at the launch of the Tech for Good Institute.


Professor Schwab spoke of the two big issues that technology poses for governments, companies and societies, sharing how collaboration can help tackle these concerns and unlock opportunities for Southeast Asia. Find out more on our website: https://techforgoodinstitute.org/wefs...


Origninally published: 3 October, 2021

By: Tech for Good Institute

Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8sEODDv7OA

technologywefgreat-reset
