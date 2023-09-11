She was trying to run across the avenue with a very scared look in her eyes That broke my heart so

Pitiful Animal





Aug 27, 2023

Returning from Guarulhos, I saw something very small moving back and forth.

And then I was startled to see it was a puppy

She was trying to run across the avenue with a very scared look in her eyes.

I immediately stopped the car, luckily she ran into a scrap yard.

She was in the middle of the mess there with a look of fear in her eyes.

That broke my heart so much.

Why was she afraid of me, she should feel protected.

With a calm voice and a small toy, we began to understand each other better.

When she saw that everything was fine, she timidly approached me.

She was a dog with a very small appearance.

She was so exhausted, she looked so pitiful.

I would take her to the vet to see if she's okay.

How long had it been since she faced abandonment to hide from humans.

But everything would be fine, trust me.

