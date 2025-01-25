Yasmin Abu Srour Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour was freed from the occupation prisons, as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, in the first instalment, and this is her fourth detention, in which she spent nearly a year and two months.
Today, we are welcoming in Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the freed prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour, who was freed by the Palestinian resistance as part of the first stage of Al-Aqsa Flood deal.
Interview: Yasmin Abu Srour
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 21/01/2025
