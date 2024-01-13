"when the doctors wake up and they realize the data were there and they caused harm to their patient. There's concern am I liable now because I ignored the data and if now I insisted and I told them and maybe I didn't give them informed consent. Maybe I didn't tell them of the specific numbers of myocarditis we know occur. Maybe I forced a person who was completely healthy who had no risk to get something that had a true known risk. Maybe some of this is just like I can't say this vaccine is wrong now because now I have to own all the ones when I said it was right when the data was there and I ignored it."
Dr. Kirk Milhoan
full congressional testimony January 12, 2024
