Words of Sincerity - Iranian Diplomats Evacuated by the Saudis from Sudan were Met in Saudi Arabia

How Iranian diplomats evacuated by the Saudis from Sudan were met in Saudi Arabia.

This beautiful translation was given and a comment:

Saudi official: It is your country, your home Welcome, we are blessed by your visit!!

Iranian diplomat: Sorry, we caused trouble

Saudi official: You are always like our own family, I welcome you on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Defense. Tell us anything you need, tell us anything

__

If you are familiar with the culture of this region, it should be said that these sentences are one of the most sincere greetings between Arabs and Iranians!!!

Another comment found:

Most of the bad blood between them has been fomented by the Americans since 1979. Not saying the Shia/Sunni split doesn't matter but things took a turn way for the worse when the Americans decided they needed to leverage the Saudi to get control back over Iran after their puppet the Shah fell.

America is like a toxin, once you can get it out of your system, you can start to heal.



