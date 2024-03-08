BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Graham Hancock: Beyond Ancient Apocalypse Presentation @ Logan Hall, London
High Hopes
High Hopes
92 views • 03/08/2024

Graham Hancock Official Channel


Dec 2, 2023


Graham gives a presentation at UCL's Logan Hall, London, expanding on some of the themes of his Netflix series 'Ancient Apocalypse'.

https://grahamhancock.com/


0:00 Introduction

3:09 Talk starts. Native American DNA studies

11:00 Clovis culture

18:15 Cerutti Mastodon

21:22 SAA letter to Netflix

23:12 Sphinx temples

24:45 Gobleki Tepe

28:15 Baalbek

30:48 The Andes

36:49 The Sahara

38:33 Ancient Maps

42:45 The Underworld

52:14 The Amazon

1:01:35 Ancient Egypt and the journey of the soul

1:13:31 North America

1:16:34 The common connection


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2PNqelhFOE

amazonlondonnorth americaancient egyptgraham hancockunderworldsaharajourney of the soulancient mapsclovis cultureucllogan hallbeyond ancient apocalypsenative american dnacerutti mastodonsaa letter to netflixsphinx templesgobleki tepeandescommon connection
