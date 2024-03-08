Graham Hancock: Beyond Ancient Apocalypse Presentation @ Logan Hall, London

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham Hancock Official Channel
Dec 2, 2023
Graham gives a presentation at UCL's Logan Hall, London, expanding on some of the themes of his Netflix series 'Ancient Apocalypse'.
0:00 Introduction
3:09 Talk starts. Native American DNA studies
11:00 Clovis culture
18:15 Cerutti Mastodon
21:22 SAA letter to Netflix
23:12 Sphinx temples
24:45 Gobleki Tepe
28:15 Baalbek
30:48 The Andes
36:49 The Sahara
38:33 Ancient Maps
42:45 The Underworld
52:14 The Amazon
1:01:35 Ancient Egypt and the journey of the soul
1:13:31 North America
1:16:34 The common connection
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2PNqelhFOE