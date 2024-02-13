SNEAK PEEK: A brand new border documentary airs today: Spiked Border Hot Spots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SNEAK PEEK: In a brand new border documentary airing today, on foxnation embedded w/ me & other News correspondents as we reported from several border hot spots, primarily in December, which went on to have the most illegal crossings ever recorded in U.S. history.
This includes behind the scenes footage we weren’t able to squeeze into live shots.
Attached is a preview from Arizona. A link to the full documentary, which includes Eagle Pass, the Rio Grande Valley, & San Diego sector is below w/ colleagues
Griff Jenkins & Matt Finn
👇🏻