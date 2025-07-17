Pure Evil: Israeli Far-Right Shows ZERO Remorse for 20,000 Dead Palestinian Children

🗣UK journo Piers Morgan: "How do you feel about 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza?"

🗣Daniella Weiss (Religious Zionist and founder of Nachala, an Israeli settler organization): "Arabs should stop teaching kids to hate Jews."

🗣Morgan: "So… you don’t care?"

🗣Weiss: "I warned them."

🗣Morgan: "One last chance — any sympathy for dead children?"

🗣Weiss: "Stop educating kids to hate Jews."

Adding:

🚨 EXPOSED: CHRISTIANS UNITED FOR ISRAEL (CUFI) - A LOBBY FOR THE ISRAELI STATE 🇮🇱✝️

CUFI — the largest pro-Israel Christian group in the US — functions as a direct extension of Israel’s political agenda. Its mission? Mobilize evangelical power to back the Israeli government, no matter the cost.

🔴 FOUNDED BY FAR-RIGHT ZIONISTS: John Hagee, CUFI’s leader, preaches that unconditional support for Israel accelerates the "End Times" — even suggesting Adolf Hitler was part of God’s plan to force Jewish migration to Palestine.

🔴 BANKROLLING ISRAEL’S WAR MACHINE:

🔴Pushed $3.8B+ in annual US military aid to Israel

🔴Fundraised $11M+ for the IDF after Oct. 7

🔴Lobbied to defund Palestinian aid while backing illegal West Bank settlements

🔴 POLITICAL MUSCLE: CUFI holds annual summits in D.C., where top Israeli leaders like Netanyahu and US officials (including Mike Pence) rally evangelical support for Israel’s policies

🔴 GLOBAL INFLUENCE: From mega-churches to Fox News, CUFI spins propaganda — calling Gaza resistance "terrorism" while ignoring apartheid and trains students to counter anti-Israel activism

🔴 THE BOTTOM LINE: CUFI’s 11M+ members act as a grassroots arm for Israeli state interests, blending religion, politics, and unconditional support for Netanyahu’s government.