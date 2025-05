'PROFOOTBALL PLAYER PROFESSES FAITH IN YESHUA JESUS!

HE'S GOT GUTTS PROFESSING HIS FAITH IN YESHUA/JESUS WITH ALL THE NON STOP HATRED IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW AGAINST BIBLE BELIEVING CHRISTIANS. THE BIBLW WARNS IN THESE IND TIMES WE'D BE THE MOST HATED HUMANS ON PLANET EARTH. THE BIBLE WARNS! FEAR THOSE WHO CAN DESTROY THE PHYSICAL BODY, SOUL AND THEIR SPIRIT IN THE TRIBULATION WE'RE NOW IN. REMEMBER! TO BE OUT OF THE PHYSICAL IS TO BE WITH THE LORD. THIS IS WHY TRUE BELIEVERS DO NOT FEAR PHYSICAL DEATH. HE OR SHE KNOWS ALL OF US WILL LIVE IN HEAVEN WE WE ESCAPE THIS RECHED EARTH...TIME TO WAKEUP AND REALIZE ALL OF US LIVE AFTER DEATH. SOME TO HELL AND ETERNAL DAMNATION OTHERS TO EVERLASTING RIGHTEOUSNESS...WHAT'S YOU CHOICE?