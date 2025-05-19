War Rages On: Russian Offensive Intensified Amid High-Level Diplomacy

While the world is following the phone conversations between Putin and Trump, the war continues on the frontlines. The call is following the first meeting in three years between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, where Moscow reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from its constitutional territories, while Kyiv sought a 30-day ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the intensity of military operations is not decreasing. Last night, Russian forces launched another massive drone attack across Ukraine, reportedly deploying 112 UAVs from multiple directions. Ukrainian air defenses reported the alleged interception of 76 of them. Despite all the efforts of Ukrainian propaganda, Russian strikes were recorded across the country, mainly in the eastern and central regions.

Ukrainian forces have intensified their own operations, particularly in Crimea. Overnight, Ukrainian drones launched another large-scale assault, mainly targeting the northern part of the peninsula. Russian air defenses claimed to have destroyed a total of 35 UAVs, with 26 intercepted over Crimea itself. This comes amid heightened tensions following the surprise return of a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone to the Black Sea after an 11-month absence. The drone’s patrol near Romania’s Constanța and its focus on western Crimea and Sevastopol suggest increased Western intelligence gathering, possibly in anticipation of further Ukrainian strikes. Given the failure of negotiations in Istanbul, Crimea remains a critical flashpoint, with both sides preparing for potential escalations there.

On the frontlines, Russian forces have gained a series of important victories. Between the main strongholds of Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk, the Russian military is rapidly expanding its control along the strategically supply road. Russian fighters won the battle for Novaya Poltavka. On May 19th, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the full control of Novoolenovka. Expanding their zone of control, Russian forces are already approaching the town of Poltavka.

Further south, in the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces won the battle for the strategic stronghold of Bogatyr. Ukrainian attempts to counterattack in Otradnoe nearby are doomed to defeat.

Another surprise Russian victory was declared in the Sumy region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the full Russian control of Maryino, located in the border areas, where the recent Ukrainian incursion in the Belgorod region was repelled. This victory may mark the beginning of the Russian offensive in a new direction aimed to secure the buffer zone in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian attempts to breach Russian defenses near the Kursk region have been largely unsuccessful. The ongoing attempts to attack near Tyotkino result only in growing losses in manpower and military equipment.

As the conflict may enter a new phase as a result of the ongoing negotiation process, the combination of diplomatic maneuvering and relentless military pressure highlights the volatile dynamics at play, with the Russian army making steady gains on multiple fronts.

