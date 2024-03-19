BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10 Things I Wish I Knew In My 20's (Advice To My Younger Self)
Benny Wills
Benny Wills
123 followers
10 views • 03/19/2024

In this video, I share the top 10 things I wish I knew in my 20's. For the record, I regret NOTHING about my life so far. BUT, I could have spent WAY less time "figuring things out" and "finding myself."


Join The Self Reliant Way Sprint: https://www.bennywills.com/srw-sprint


Self Reliant Weekly: get the written version of videos in your email before they're released: https://www.bennywills.com/blog


X:


 / benjaminwills

Instagram:


 / benny.wills

YouTube:


 / bennywills


Video title ideas (for the algo):

Brutally Honest Advice To My Younger Self

Message To My Younger Self

Turing 40 - Advice to my younger self and all younger men

Life Lessons I Wish I Knew in my 20's


#selfreliance #youngerself

