Complete slaughter of German IRIS T and another NATO equipment by Lancet

The German-supplied IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system and another NATO equipment were totally annihilated by Russian Lancet drones. Scouts from the Dnieper group detected IRIS-T and came under fire on the launch pad. Lancet also hit Ukrainian BTR-4 and the explosion incinerated the American M-113 next to it.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY