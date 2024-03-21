House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation into Transition Integrity Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RealAmericasVoice | Rep. Pete Sessions of the House Oversight Committee just sent a letter to Rosa Brooks, the founder and facilitator of the Transition Integrity Project, for information into the “intensely partisan exercise” that Sessions says was “intended to sew dissension and subversion regarding the American election system and the institution of the president of the United States.”
