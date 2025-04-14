REPORTER & WIFE DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

Matt Stewart July 22, 2024 "Friends, I have some devastating news to share with all of you. I have been feeling a little off mentally lately - dizzy, nauseous, a little double vision. On Sunday morning, I asked Chrissy to take me to the ER. They did a CT scan on my brain and found a mass in my cerebellum. They scanned the rest of my body and found smaller masses in my lungs, on the L1 of my spine, and on a lymph node outside my rectum.

We are waiting on the biopsy to determine the exact type of cancer it is, though they are leaning toward colon cancer. They believe a microscopic cancer cell survived my surgery from three and a half years ago and metastasized throughout my body.

What is the plan? On Wednesday, they will do brain surgery to get the mass out of my cerebellum. The recovery is 4-6 weeks and I should have a real cool scar on the back of my head to show you afterwards. We will also do 3-5 radiation treatments to make sure all the microscopic cancer cells in my brain are dead. I will have to get MRIs consistently afterwards to make sure it doesn’t come back.

As for the cancer in my body, once we diagnose it then we can start chemo. I will do about six months of intense chemo and then go on maintenance chemo the rest of my life. I just hope I don’t lose my beautiful head of hair! (Too soon?)

I know this is a lot. My entire family and I are still in the tears and terror phase of it. It’s not fair that Chrissy is battling a life-threatening cancer and now I am, too. But I want you to know a couple things. One, Chrissy has inspired me with her will to live and her refusal to let cancer beat her down. I see how she fights each and every day, and it inspires me to fight, too. She is my rock. She’s already experienced this as a patient, so she is guiding me through all of this as a caregiver. I have three beautiful children I want to see graduate, get married, and have babies, so I’m not leaving this world anytime soon. And that brings me my second thing. If you know me, you know I can be very stubborn. I refuse to let life happen to me. I set high goals and refuse to settle for anything less. My goal is to beat this thing! Cancer might slow me down for a little while, but I’ll be damned if I let it win. I’ve shed enough tears. I’m ready to go to war.

While you won’t see me on your TV for a few weeks, I do plan to return to Fox 4 when I am able. I want to continue sharing my passion of journalism with you every morning. Please send prayers my way as I believe they are filled with the power to bring me strength and resolve. I am leaning on God right now. No matter what happens, I know God will be by my side through all of this. I don’t believe he gave me cancer. He isn’t punishing me or testing me. This, unfortunately, is the way the world works. People get cancer all the time. Now, it’s my turn. But despite this life changing event, I plan to stay upbeat and positive and focus on the many years of life I have ahead of me. Love you all!"

Matt Stewart April 18, 2021 Kansas City, MO ·

Had a BLAST with friends last night at J. Rieger & Co.! (FYI - we’re all vaccinated) The food and drinks were fantastic, and I love the historic feel of their distillery. The 100+ year old building used to be the Heim Brewery. Definitely a must visit if you’ve never been here before! #KCUniqueEats

Matt Stewart Oct 3, 2019

A little flu vaccine never hurt - especially when you get a lollipop afterwards!

