On this day, 20th of May, 2022 Russian Army liberated Mariupol.

Eternal glory to Russian soldiers and gratitude for their courage, strength and sacrifice!

Rybar special presentation

Adding:May 20 is the anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol from neo-Nazis. Today is the 2nd anniversary of the free city.

Military correspondent Mikhail Andronik recalls how it was:

...A small concrete building with gaping holes in the doorways. We couldn't help but look there. Already from the street we saw the contents of the premises. It was an engineering ammunition depot. A ton of plastic in the form of ammunition from URK, mines, fuses...

...Civilians were everywhere in the city. Living and dead. The longer the assault went on, the more bodies and graves appeared in the courtyards. Human screaming grief and madness enveloped the left bank. Funerals could often be observed in the courtyards. If the situation allowed, people were buried; if not, they simply threw the bodies into a crater. Someone couldn’t stand it and naturally went crazy...

...They fled as families, with children and pets. Old people with their belongings. They came out of the basements only when our attack aircraft occupied the block. Until this moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not allowing the civilians to evacuate...

...The grenade launchers were all knocked out, and the RPG went to a nineteen-year-old political science student from Moscow with the call sign “Shugaley”...

...The city is, of course, unrecognizable now; colossal work has been done, and it is still underway. In fact, this is a new city, in which the events of two years ago are reminded less and less every day...

Let's congratulate the people of Mariupol, thank the fighters and, of course, Mikhail for telling the truth and honest photo report.





