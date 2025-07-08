In Merefa, near Kharkov, a Ukrainian woman reportedly died while trying to stop a military van transporting her forcibly conscripted son.

Video footage shows her attempting to block the van's path, then running after it before collapsing to the ground. Local sources report she died in the ambulance. There has been no official statement from Ukrainian authorities.

Adding:

In a "safe zone" in Ukraine, training grounds have already been established for students from all over the country to undergo basic military training, which will start on September 1.

This was announced by Education Minister Lisovyi.

“These are good conditions of a four-star hostel,” said the minister.

Earlier, Lisovyi's deputy suggested that many students might want to pay to opt-out of this training, indicating that it should not be mandatory for everyone.



