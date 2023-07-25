White House says Biden never ‘in business’ with son Hunter

18 views • 07/25/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner asks White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s knowledge and involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. #foxnews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.