The Ukrainian counteroffensive brings new victories, though for the Russian armed forces. While the Ukrainian military continues to burn NATO military equipment on the fronts of Zaporozhye and Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces are moving forward on the northern fronts of Donbass.

The Russian army is gradually advancing towards Kupyansk. Battles are ongoing in the area of Sinkovka, Olshany and Liman Pervyi.

After the village of Novoselovskoe came under the full Russian control, they paved their way for further attacks on Kupyansk not only from the northern and northeastern direction, but also from the east and southeast.

Russian assault detachments continue their offensive on a broad front, achieving new tactical successes.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, over the past day, the Russian military captured five strongpoints, four observation posts and defeated up to a platoon of infantry in the area of Olshana. At least 6 Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled in the area.

Amid the Russian offensive, Ukrainians are beginning to evacuate the local population, preparing for the battle for Kupyansk. The local authorities called on residents in the territories controlled by Ukraine to “make a decision on evacuation.” Preparations are underway for the mandatory removal of residents and the forced evacuation of children.

In his turn, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, was reportedly appointed to lead the defense of Kupyansk.

Retreating at the front, the Ukrainian military is intensifying the terror of the civilian population of Russia.

Massive shelling, including with cluster munitions, is intensifying in the Donetsk city agglomeration. Over the past day, the deaths of at least four civilians, including a four-year-old child, have been confirmed. On the morning of August 10, another man was killed after a Ukrainian shell hit his apartment.

Ukrainian drones continue to raid deep into the Russian rear. On August 10, two drones flying towards Moscow were destroyed by air defense forces in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and over the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

Another 11 UAVs targeted the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Two UAVs were shot down by Russian air defenses, nine more were suppressed by electronic warfare means.

On August 9, 2 UAVS were shot down on the outskirts of Moscow. On the same day, a Ukrainian strike UAV, which was heading for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, was intercepted in the area of Energodar.

In response, Russian drones and missiles visited Ukraine. At night, an oil depot near Dubno was destroyed after a “massive drone attack” in the Rivne region. Ukrainian President Zelensky reported another missile strike in Zaporozhye.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians, including in the regions that Kiev lost, mark the desperation of the Ukrainian military. The growing losses and the defeated counteroffensive will one day turn into Russian large-scaled attacks in all directions. Kupyansk has already become the first one.

