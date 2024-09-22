How you can eat dairy if you are lactose intolerant - Paul Saladino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dairy is an amazing source of many unique and essential nutrients for optimal health… Unfortunately, many of us, including myself, are lactose intolerant, but there are a few ways you can still enjoy dairy and get benefits out of it… It's always meat / organs / fruit / honey / raw dairy. This is an ANIMAL-BASED diet, and I believe this is the most optimal diet for humans on the planet... STUDIES 👇
