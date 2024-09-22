How you can eat dairy if you are lactose intolerant - Paul Saladino

https://x.com/paulsaladinomd

Dairy is an amazing source of many unique and essential nutrients for optimal health… Unfortunately, many of us, including myself, are lactose intolerant, but there are a few ways you can still enjoy dairy and get benefits out of it… It's always meat / organs / fruit / honey / raw dairy. This is an ANIMAL-BASED diet, and I believe this is the most optimal diet for humans on the planet... STUDIES 👇





