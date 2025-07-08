Challenges in Naturopathic Medicine

Did you know the fight for medical freedom began over 200 years ago? Dr. Benjamin Rush warned that without it, medicine would become a dictatorship—and today, Big Pharma controls the game. Chronic diseases are rising, yet natural healers are sidelined. Is it time for a revolution?





Watch our latest interview to uncover the truth!





#MedicalFreedom #NaturopathicMedicine #BigPharmaExposed #HealthRevolution #ChronicDiseaseEpidemic #HealNaturally

🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport