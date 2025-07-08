Challenges in Naturopathic Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know the fight for medical freedom began over 200 years ago? Dr. Benjamin Rush warned that without it, medicine would become a dictatorship—and today, Big Pharma controls the game. Chronic diseases are rising, yet natural healers are sidelined. Is it time for a revolution?
Watch our latest interview to uncover the truth!
#MedicalFreedom #NaturopathicMedicine #BigPharmaExposed #HealthRevolution #ChronicDiseaseEpidemic #HealNaturally
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport