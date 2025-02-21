Breaking Free - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Breaking Free" is an empowering rock anthem that surges with determination and soaring melodies, inspiring listeners to seize control and forge a brighter, better life.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
© Music and Lyrics, Copyright Protected.