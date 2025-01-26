The Rock Almighty Artist Spotlight: Paul Jackson Interview! (Bloodgood / Les Carlsen Band)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day Warriors Of Light
Today thanks to our friends at Area 312 podcast we get to visit with one of Christian Rock's greats. I pray you find it an inspiration.
From: The Area 312 podcast
Rock & metal interviews, music and community honoring The Rock of our salvation! (Psalm 95:1)
AREA 312 Rock & Metal Vodcast
@ Apple - https://apple.co/4gnhNwv
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/42ev0Do
Hot Ticket Alert!
See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!
https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond
Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble, comment and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".
4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio