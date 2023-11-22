Culture War | Anne Frank School Renamed in Name of “Diversity” | OBGYN Presents Miscarriage Skyrocketing Statistics Since 2021 to Congress | End Times and What are Christians to Do? | His Glory News

Moms on a Mission joins His Glory News to discuss how a school is facing being renamed so migrants will feel more represented by a diverse name. Also, we discuss the latest congressional hearing where an OBGYN discusses the dramatic increase in miscarriages in her practice and then conclude with a discussion about the end times. What are Christians to do?





Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net



