Culture War | Anne Frank School Renamed in Name of “Diversity” | OBGYN Presents Miscarriage Skyrocketing Statistics Since 2021 to Congress | End Times and What are Christians to Do? | His Glory News

Moms on a Mission joins His Glory News to discuss how a school is facing being renamed so migrants will feel more represented by a diverse name. Also, we discuss the latest congressional hearing where an OBGYN discusses the dramatic increase in miscarriages in her practice and then conclude with a discussion about the end times. What are Christians to do?
