Today we went to Thermos del Rio for a birthday party for a Canadian girl that we met for the first time here. She is 6 months older than my daughter. We are always looking for excuses to get out and meet people and have a good time with the kids. We spent the whole day here in the sun and all of us got a little sunburned, Laurens got sun burned for the very first time ever, he normally tans. So here is a little snippet of the park, I had my phone in the locker for most of the day so here is a little footage for the kids having fun. There are also hot pools there with tiny fish that nibble your toes but we were not big fans of that.

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV



