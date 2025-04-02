2/4/25 TRUMP: USA Will Own Gaza! USAID AI DOGE Crime Mapping, SWF, Primary Water!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/4/25 Tonight, Trump announced the USA will OWN Gaza after Netanyahu meeting. Also, DOGE engineers AI mapping of USAID crime operations will lead to massive indictments. Bondi Confirmed, Gabbard/RFK set for Senate Floor Votes: 202-224-3121! Call your Senators! Also, Primary Water: Trump can make Americans healthy again by accessing deep spring aquifers! Prayer Waves Ongoing with full AoG & Force! WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Ph Miracle: Sometimes I really mess up on my memory of names! Sorry! But Robert O Young presents excellent info on how our Ph is the #1 immunity vs toxins, emf assault and biowarfare:
https://drrobertyoung.com/blog/
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Election Watch:
TRUMP announces USA will OWN Gaza:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-trump-announces-us-will-take-gaza-strip/
DOGE Capture of USAID DS Ops & $$!
https://dailycaller.com/2025/02/04/rooke-trump-usaid-doge-deep-state-machine/
Pam Bondi confirmed as AG:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/watch-live-senate-votes-confirm-pam-bondi-as/
Archbishop Vigano, Deep Church: COUNTER Revolution to Globalist Tyranny:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/archbishop-vigano-letter-american-catholics/
TRUMP Removes USA from UN Human Rights Council & Funding!
https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/trump-announces-withdrawal-from-un-human-rights-council-halt-to-funding-for-palestinian-refugees-2025-02-05-974681
MTG: Bills to Abolish USAID/English Official US Language:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-introduce-bills-abolish-usaid/
David Hogg Elected Vice-Chair of DNC with major backing of Tim Walz!
https://san.com/cc/david-hogg-wins-dnc-vice-chair-role-pledges-to-mobilize-young-voters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/some-democrats-are-already-admitting-david-hogg-was/
Primary Water! The KEY 2 MAHA!
https://primarywater.org/?page_id=26
Dr Robert O Young: The Ph Miracle:
https://drrobertyoung.com/blog/
https://phmiracleproducts.com/
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!