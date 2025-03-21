Bible prophecy: the Vatican’s pope will lead a satanic one world government

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 10, 2025.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





In 1973, the world was divided into ten kingdoms by the Club of Rome: Adaptive Model of the Global World System





"The Club [of Rome] had its beginnings in April of 1968, when leaders from ten different countries gathered in Rome...The organization claims to have the solutions for world peace and prosperity...The Club of Rome has been charged with the task of overseeing the regionalization and unification of the entire world.





"The Club's findings and recommendations are published from time to time in special, highly confidential reports, which are sent to the power-elite to be implemented. On 17 September 1973, the Club released one such report, entitled Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System... The document reveals that the Club has divided the world into ten political/ economic regions, which it refers to as 'kingdoms.'"





Ten kings will lead their respective kingdoms, thus, ten kingdoms. Trump is king of kingdom #1 comprising of Canada, the US and...Greenland. These ten kings are spoken of in Revelation 17:12.





The ten kings will give their allegiance to the beast, the Vatican beast with its pope as its leader as part of satan’s one world government new world order in Revelation 17:12.





Together, they will fight against Christ in Revelation 17:13 but Christ will DESTROY THEM in Revelation 17:14 and in Revelation 18:8-9 God will send fire to miserably destroy the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her false system of worship!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington