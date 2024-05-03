Dr. Joel Wallach Nerves in a Pinch: How a Thickened Skull Can Cause Nerve Trouble DWD 5/2/24

Dr. Wallach will discuss the approximately 60 diseases that stem from Osteoporosis of the skull including: Facial numbness or tingling, Vision problems, Hearing loss, Difficulty swallowing, Dizziness





In the show Dr. Wallach gives us a great explanation of the effects of Osteoporosis of the Skull and what happens as each of the Cranial Nerves get pinched. How the Skull can change in thickness relatively quickly.





Dr. Wallach took questions on;

Tremors,

Allergies,

Asthma,

Peripheral Neuropathy,

Multiple Sclerosis,

Knee problems,

Trigeminal Neuralgia,

Skin Infection.





